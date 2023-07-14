Agri Picks Report July 14, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Barring turmeric, other spices were down on NCDEX on Thursday. Turmeric futures climbed to 13-year high bolstered by export demand and prospects of lower production. Jeera futures inched down on subdued demand. However, it stayed in the vicinity of the all-time highs. Dhaniya futures to inched down on lacklusture demand and expectation of rise in arrivals. India's export of spices in the year ended March declined 8.3% on year to 1.4 million ton, according to data from the Spices Board India. However, in value terms, exports rose 4.7% to 317.6 billion rupees in 2022-23. While exports of most spices fell, those that registered a rise included turmeric, garlic and coriander. Garlic exports rose 159% on year to 57,346 ton in 2022-23. Exports of cumin declined 14% on year to 186,509 ton in 2022- 23, while turmeric exports rose 11% on year to 170,085 tn. India exported 54,482 ton of coriander in 2022-23, up 12%, the data showed. Exports of small cardamom declined 30% on year to 7,352 ton and large cardamom fell 5% on year to 1,884 tn. Exports of chilli in 2022-23 declined 7% on year at 516,185 ton, while pepper fell 18% to 17,958 ton, according to the data. According to Gujarat government's third advance estimates released, jeera production is estimated to fall 9.3% on year to 200,780 tn. Gujarat is the second-largest producer of the commodity. Coriander production is seen to rise 81% on year to 376,090 tn in Gujarat, according to the state government's third advance estimates.

