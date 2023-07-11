Agri Picks Report July 11, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sentiments were sanguine in the spices complex on NCDEX on Monday. Jeera futures hit fresh record high on firm demand. Unfavorable weather affecting arrivals in the key spot market of Unjha, Gujarat aided the sentiments as well. Firm export demand lifted turmeric and coriander futures. India's export of spices in the year ended March declined 8.3% on year to 1.4 million ton, according to data from the Spices Board India. However, in value terms, exports rose 4.7% to 317.6 billion rupees in 2022-23. While exports of most spices fell, those that registered a rise included turmeric, garlic and coriander. Garlic exports rose 159% on year to 57,346 ton in 2022-23. Exports of cumin declined 14% on year to 186,509 ton in 2022- 23, while turmeric exports rose 11% on year to 170,085 tn. India exported 54,482 ton of coriander in 2022-23, up 12%, the data showed. Exports of small cardamom declined 30% on year to 7,352 ton and large cardamom fell 5% on year to 1,884 tn. Exports of chilli in 2022-23 declined 7% on year at 516,185 ton, while pepper fell 18% to 17,958 ton, according to the data. According to Gujarat government's third advance estimates released, jeera production is estimated to fall 9.3% on year to 200,780 tn. Gujarat is the second-largest producer of the commodity. Coriander production is seen to rise 81% on year to 376,090 tn in Gujarat, according to the state government's third advance estimates.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

11072023 - comm