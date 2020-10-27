Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has procured nearly 15.1 mln tn of kharif paddy in 2020-21 (Oct -Sep) marketing season as of Sunday, 20.8% higher on year, according to an official release. Pickup in demand from China and issues over production in Thailand have sent natural rubber prices in global markets to a record high yesterday. Prices had plunged to a decade-low of 130 yen per kg earlier this year. Onion auctions in key wholesale markets in Nashik district such as Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon have been suspended yesterday due to a strike by traders against the recent stockholding limits imposed, traders said. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will adopt two new varieties of sugarcane due to the spread of red rot disease in high-yielding Co.0238 variety currently used, said Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, cane and sugar commissioner of the state. Export of tea by Sri Lanka fell 5.9% on year to 24.1 mln kg in September, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association of Sri Lanka. The government has extended the deadline for the import of tur by eligible and verified traders to Dec 31 from Nov 15 for the current financial year ending March, it said in a notification.

