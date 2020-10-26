Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has removed Tonk in Rajasthan as an additional delivery centre for mustard contracts, the exchange said in a circular. The government has estimated the country's sugar output in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) at over 30.6 mln tn, after diversion for ethanol, compared with 27.3 mln tn produced last season, two senior government officials said. The government today estimated the country's sugar output in 2020-21 (OctSep) at over 30.6 mln tn, compared with 27.3 mln tn produced last season, two senior government officials said. The estimate factors in diversion of sugarcane for the manufacture of ethanol. The Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar factories Federation Ltd, in a letter to the food ministry, has urged the government to allow mills to produce and sell alcohol, rectified spirit, extra neutral alcohol and special denatured spirit from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice, said Sanjay Khatal, managing director of the federation. To rein in rising prices of onion, the government has imposed stockholding limits on wholesalers and retailers of the commodity till the end of this year, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said. India's tea exports during Jan-Jul declined 18.4% on year to 115.3 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India. Tea production in India fell by 0.8% on month to 159.73 mln kg in August, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Apr-Aug, production reached 594.66 mln kg. Cotton output in Telangana, the largest producer of the crop among the southern states, is seen rising 46% on year to 9.95 mln bales in the 2020-21 season due to likely rise in yields, according to first advance estimate released by the state's farm department.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.