Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Food grain stocks held by government agencies declined 10% during September, however, the inventories remained sharply higher than the buffer requirement. Under the newly launched Mustard Mission, the government has set a target to achieve a record-high 7.5 mln ha area under the mustard crop in 2020-21 (JulJun) rabi season, said Pramod Kumar Rai, director at Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research. The National Bulk Handling Corp has pegged India's kharif rice output in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) at 99.74 mln tn, down from 101.98 mln tn last year. The government plans to expand its production-linked incentive scheme to cover seven-eight more sectors in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing in the country, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has marked 6,255 tn of soybean and 5,990 tn of guar seed for staggered delivery against the October contract that expired on Tuesday. The government has procured around 10.7 mln tn of kharif paddy in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) marketing season as of Tuesday, 25.9% higher on year, according to an official release.

