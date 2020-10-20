Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Indian Sugar Mills Association scaled up its estimate for the country's sugar output in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) to 33 mln tn, before diversion for ethanol, from 32 mln tn estimated in June. For 2019-20, the association had pegged production at 27.4 mln tn. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 2,425 tn of soybean and 2,270 tn of castor seed for staggered delivery against the October contract that will expire on Tuesday. The government has sold 435,680 tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, a senior government official said. So far in October, the government has sold 101,220 tn wheat. The government has procured over 8.4 mln tn paddy as of today in the current kharif marketing season started October, an official release said. Paddy is the largest grown food grain during the kharif season. The government has procured over 8.4 mln tn paddy as of today in the current kharif marketing season started October, an official release said. Paddy is the largest grown food grain during the kharif season. India's oilmeal exports more than doubled on year to 286,957 tn in September, as per data released the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. This year's exports were 103% higher than 141,184 tn shipped in September last year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India today allowed stock exchanges to offer more sops to farmer producer organizations to encourage their participation in commodity derivative markets.

