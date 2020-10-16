Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's non-basmati rice exports were around 3.9 mln tn during Apr-Aug, up 84% from the year-ago period, according to data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 2,220 tn of castor seed and 630 tn of guar seed for staggered delivery against the October contract that will expire on Tuesday. Air quality in the national capital deteriorated today as incidents of crop residue burning almost doubled in Punjab and Haryana. The Air Quality Index was at 325 at 1300 IST today, compared with 273 on Wednesday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. West Bengal's rice output in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season is seen over 4% higher on year at 13.3 mln tn, a senior official with the state's agriculture department said. Rice is the largest crop in the grain basket of the state. • The second set of measures to boost the economy, announced earlier this week by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will have a "minimal" impact on India's growth, according to Moody's Investors Service. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the government to launch the much-awaited National Mission on Edible Oil at the earliest to boost domestic oilseed production and stem the huge edible oil imports.

