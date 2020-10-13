Geojit's report on Agri Picks

After rising 7% in September, castor seed prices are expected to rise another 10% over a month mainly due to forecast of a smaller crop and rise in overseas demand for castor oil, traders and market participants said. Soybean Processors Association of India has requested the Securities and Exchange Board of India to suspend futures trading in soybean with immediate effect, claiming that the sharp rise in prices in a week was due to "excessive speculation" which will hurt the soybean sector. Onion prices in Lasalgaon, one of the key wholesale markets in Maharashtra, continued to rise since quality deterioration of standing crops delayed fresh arrivals, traders said. The Cotton Association of India has scaled up its estimate for production in 2019 -20 (Oct-Sep) to 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) from 35.5 mln bales projected the previous month. In order to cool off prices of pulses, the Centre has decided to offer urad and tur to states from its buffer stock and has asked them to take as per their requirement in bulk or retail packs of 500 gm or 1 kg. The Supreme Court issued notice to Centre, seeking response over petitions filed against the three new laws related to the farm sector. Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 0.3% on month to 1.87 mln tn in September, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed.

