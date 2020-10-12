Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government today permitted the export of Bangalore rose onion and Krishnapuram onion up to 10,000 tn each with immediate effect, Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The Indian Sugar Mills Association has urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar to 34.5 rupees per kg as mills are incurring daily losses on sale of the sweetener, several industry officials said. Cooperative sugar mills in Haryana will start crushing cane for 2020-21 (OctSep) in the first fortnight of November, according to the state's cooperation minister Banwari Lal. Cooperative sugar mills in Haryana will start crushing cane for 2020-21 (OctSep) in the first fortnight of November, according to the state's cooperation minister Banwari Lal. Madhya Pradesh is planning to disburse 40 bln rupees to farmers whose crops have been severely hit by floods or pest attack in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, a senior official with the state government said. Crushing of mustard seeds by mills in the country surged 18.2% on year to 650,000 tn in September, data from the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India showed. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global cotton output in 2020-21 to 116.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 117.2 mln bales forecast in the previous month, the agency said in its October report. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global oilseed production in 2020-21 to 605.5 mln tn, from 609.2 mln tn projected last month, the agency said.

