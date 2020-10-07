Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Food Corp of India has procured 536,000 tn rice from Punjab and Haryana so far in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), a senior government official said. So far, the government has bought a total of 800,389 tn un-milled paddy, a release from the food ministry said. The oil ministry has floated a Cabinet note on increasing the price oil marketing companies offer to sugar mills that make ethanol from 100% cane juice, B- and C-heavy molasses for 2020-21 (Dec-Nov), three government sources said. The International Cotton Advisory Committee, its October report, has scaled down its global output estimate for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.6 mln tn from 25.1 mln tn projected in the previous month. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global output of the fibre in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.5 mln tn from 24.6 mln tn projected last month, the agency said in its September report. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has removed Jalgaon in Maharashtra as an additional delivery centre for maize contracts as it has mostly been an inactive centre with negligible deposits, the exchange said in a circular on Monday.

