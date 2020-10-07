172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-85-5932111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The Food Corp of India has procured 536,000 tn rice from Punjab and Haryana so far in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), a senior government official said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Food Corp of India has procured 536,000 tn rice from Punjab and Haryana so far in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), a senior government official said. So far, the government has bought a total of 800,389 tn un-milled paddy, a release from the food ministry said. The oil ministry has floated a Cabinet note on increasing the price oil marketing companies offer to sugar mills that make ethanol from 100% cane juice, B- and C-heavy molasses for 2020-21 (Dec-Nov), three government sources said. The International Cotton Advisory Committee, its October report, has scaled down its global output estimate for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.6 mln tn from 25.1 mln tn projected in the previous month. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global output of the fibre in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.5 mln tn from 24.6 mln tn projected last month, the agency said in its September report. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has removed Jalgaon in Maharashtra as an additional delivery centre for maize contracts as it has mostly been an inactive centre with negligible deposits, the exchange said in a circular on Monday.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.