Geojit's report on Agri Picks

A fresh low pressure seen forming over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal around Friday may delay the withdrawal of monsoon from the country, the India Meteorological Department said. This is likely to bring widespread rainfall over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during the next two to three days. The Gujarat government will provide foodgrains at subsidised rates to 1 mln families which are currently not covered under the National Food security Act, according to an official release. International Coffee Organization sees the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) coffee year ending in a surplus of 1.54 mln bags (1 bag = 60 kg) because of a rise in production in key producing countries and fall in consumption. As of Saturday, the Centre bought 573,339 tn of paddy from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, the food ministry said.

