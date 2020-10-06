172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-84-5927461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit,A fresh low pressure seen forming over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal around Friday may delay the withdrawal of monsoon from the country, the India Meteorological Department said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


A fresh low pressure seen forming over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal around Friday may delay the withdrawal of monsoon from the country, the India Meteorological Department said. This is likely to bring widespread rainfall over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during the next two to three days. The Gujarat government will provide foodgrains at subsidised rates to 1 mln families which are currently not covered under the National Food security Act, according to an official release. International Coffee Organization sees the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) coffee year ending in a surplus of 1.54 mln bags (1 bag = 60 kg) because of a rise in production in key producing countries and fall in consumption. As of Saturday, the Centre bought 573,339 tn of paddy from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, the food ministry said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.