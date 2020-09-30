172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-81-5902951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit,The government has begun 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif rice procurement at the minimum support price, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, amid a protest by farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, a senior government officials said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has begun 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif rice procurement at the minimum support price, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, amid a protest by farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, a senior government officials said. The Centre has bought 16,420 tn paddy--13,256 tn in Punjab and 3,164 tn in Haryana--so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season as part of its price support scheme, the farm ministry said in a release. The Centre has concluded its rice procurement for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) marketing year, with purchases being 15% higher on year at 51.3 mln tn, a senior government official said. In 2018-19, the government had procured around 44.5 mln tn rice. India received 1.1 mm rainfall yesterday, 70% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 954.3 mm rainfall, 9% above normal. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, in its report for August, has retained its dry peas output view for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) in the country at around 4.3 mln tn.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commoditie #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.