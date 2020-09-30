Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has begun 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif rice procurement at the minimum support price, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, amid a protest by farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, a senior government officials said. The Centre has bought 16,420 tn paddy--13,256 tn in Punjab and 3,164 tn in Haryana--so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season as part of its price support scheme, the farm ministry said in a release. The Centre has concluded its rice procurement for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) marketing year, with purchases being 15% higher on year at 51.3 mln tn, a senior government official said. In 2018-19, the government had procured around 44.5 mln tn rice. India received 1.1 mm rainfall yesterday, 70% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 954.3 mm rainfall, 9% above normal. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, in its report for August, has retained its dry peas output view for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) in the country at around 4.3 mln tn.

