Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The country's kharif paddy output is estimated to be 14% higher on year at 115.8 mln tn in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), according to the first advance estimates released by the private weather forecaster Skymet. Last kharif, paddy crop was at 101.9 mln tn.India received 7.2 mm rainfall on Friday, 39% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 935.7 mm rainfall, 9% above normal.Uttar Pradesh has the potential to supply 1.26 bln ltr ethanol to oil marketing companies for blending with fuel in 2020-21 (Dec-Nov), the food ministry said in a tweet. Blending mustard oil with other vegetable oils has been prohibited with effect from Oct 1, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in a circular. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 3.18 mln tn sugar during the first fortnight of September, up nearly 56% on year from 2.04 mln tn a year ago, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. The area under major kharif crops so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) was at 111.7 mln ha, up nearly 5% from a year ago, farm ministry data showed. The acreage has already crossed the normal area of 106.6 mln ha for the season The NCDEX Agridex, an index of agricultural commodities, rose by 8.70 points to 1141.85 as contracts of chana, guar seed and soyoil rose.

