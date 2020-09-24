Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Private sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh have urged the state government to have a policy framework that ensures consistency in pricing of co-generated power, an industry source said. India received 9.8 mm rainfall yesterday, 88% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 918.3 mm rainfall, 8% above normal, and during the week to today, rainfall was 50.3 mm, 40% above normal. The Maharashtra government will act as guarantor to allow 37 co-operative sugar mills, whose net worth has eroded and are running in losses, raise fresh bank loans. The southwest monsoon may start withdrawing from western Rajasthan and its adjoining areas from Monday, the IMD said in a release.

