Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Private sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh have urged the state government to have a policy framework that ensures consistency in pricing of co-generated power, an industry source said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 9.8 mm rainfall yesterday, 88% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 918.3 mm rainfall, 8% above normal, and during the week to today, rainfall was 50.3 mm, 40% above normal. The Maharashtra government will act as guarantor to allow 37 co-operative sugar mills, whose net worth has eroded and are running in losses, raise fresh bank loans. The southwest monsoon may start withdrawing from western Rajasthan and its adjoining areas from Monday, the IMD said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

