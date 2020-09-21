172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-75-5865031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India will deliver 162,633.4 tn of refined white sugar against the September contract on ICE Futures-Europe, data from London-based broker Marex Spectron showed.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India will deliver 162,633.4 tn of refined white sugar against the September contract on ICE Futures-Europe, data from London-based broker Marex Spectron showed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the new bills introduced by the government in Parliament to reform the agriculture sector will benefit the farming community and help farmers to break away from the shackles of middlemen. India received 5.6 mm rainfall 18th Sep, 5% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since the start of monsoon season on Jun 1, the country received 7% above normal rainfall at 879.5 mm rainfall. The government aims to reduce export of subsidised sugar by 20% every year to help meet World Trade Organization's rules on phasing out such sops in a gradual manner, two senior government officials said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it has urged several underperforming members within the cartel to make additional output cuts till the end of December to compensate for overproduction of oil over May and August. The government has slashed import duty on masur, originating from all countries barring the US, to 10% from 30% till Oct 31, it said in a notification. The government has sold 210,370 tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, a senior government official said. So far in September, the government has sold 8,750 tn wheat. The government has sold 620,140 tn of rice under the open market sale scheme since April, a senior government official said. The area under major kharif crops were at 111.4 mln ha so far in 2020-21 (JulJun), up nearly 6% from a year ago, the farm ministry's data showed. The acreage has crossed the normal area of 106.6 mln ha for the season.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

