Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The West Indian Sugar Mills Association has written to the food ministry for permission to use maize as a feedstock for ethanol production when there is shortage of sugarcane due to drought, an industry source said. The Centre is likely to defer implementation of the NITI Aayog's recommendation on capping rice procurement till April as most states procuring the foodgrain for the central pool have opposed the move, senior officials said. India received 6.1 mm rainfall yesterday, 12% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since the start of monsoon season on Jun 1, the country received 7% above normal rainfall at 874.3 mm rainfall. Crude oil inventories in the US declined by 4.4 mln barrels to 496.0 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. Market participants had expected stockpiles to rise by 800,000 bbl. The Centre has allowed procurement of moong and urad under the price support scheme in Karnataka for the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif crop, effective Tuesday, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India said in a Twitter post. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,650 tn of mustard seed and 7,570 tn of chana for staggered delivery against the September contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website. India's oilmeal exports plunged nearly 25% on year to 171,515 tn in August due to weak demand from major buyers, according to data released today by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The water level in 123 key reservoirs was largely unchanged on year at 145.797 bcm as of today, according to data from the Central Water Commission. However, it was 16% higher than the average for the past 10 years. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,650 tn of mustard seed and 7,570 tn of chana for staggered delivery against the September contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.