Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 44.8 mm rain in the week ended yesterday, 7% above the normal of 42.1 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department said. India received 6.2 mm rainfall yesterday, 8% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since the start of monsoon season on Jun 1, the country has received 868.0 mm rainfall, 7% above normal. India's cotton output in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) marketing year is seen at 38.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), according to a Cogencis poll of 13 prominent players in the cotton value chain. Prices of tomato in retail markets across Maharashtra are likely to soar to 100 rupees per kg over the next two-three weeks due to the persistent supply crunch and rising demand, traders said. Onion trade in key wholesale markets in Nashik districts of Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon resumed today after farmers protested outside the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said the state will challenge the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, in court as they believe it is a 'direct and deliberate assault by the Centre on the interests of the farmers.' The Madhya Pradesh government aims to procure 4 mln tn of paddy harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) at the minimum support price, up around 54% from the previous year. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 7,520 tn chana and 6,215 tn guar seed for staggered delivery against the September contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.