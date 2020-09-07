Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The food ministry is mulling a subsidy scheme of up to 6 mln tn sugar exports for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), which is similar to the one for 2019-20, two government officials close to the development said. Coffee sales at an auction in Bengaluru on Thursday declined to 37 tn from 49 tn at the previous auction on Aug 27, auctioneer J. Thomas and Co said in a report. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has bought over 3,140 tn of the ball and milling varieties of copra from farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, up around 903% on year, as of Wednesday, an agency official said. Farmers have so far sown crops across 109.5 mln ha, up over 6% from a year ago, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, the farm ministry's data showed. The acreage has already crossed the normal area of 106.6 mln ha for the season. Cotton production in Gujarat is likely to fall by 6% to 8.2 mln bales in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) due to a sharp fall in acreage, according to the first advance estimates released by the state's farm department. Recent heavy rains and wide scale pest attacks are likely to lead to a loss of 10- 15% yield in soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top producer, according to a survey released by the Indian Institute for Soybean Research. Days after new data showed that India's GDP contracted by nearly a fourth in Apr-Jun, the finance ministry today said the worst seems to be over for the Indian economy

