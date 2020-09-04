Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The water level in 123 key reservoirs across the country was 4% higher on year at 139.158 bcm as of yesterday, according to data from the Central Water Commission. It was also 20% higher than the average for the past 10 years. The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization has scaled down its estimate for wheat output for 2020-21 by 1.4 mln tn to 760.4 mln tn because of an expected decrease in wheat production in Argentina, European Union, and the US. The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index stood at 96.1 points in August, up 1.9% on month. This was the third straight month of a rise in the index. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) forecast for global prices due to a marginal rise in demand, according to its September report. India received 4.8 mm rainfall yesterday, 32% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 795.0 mm rainfall, 9% above normal. The average export price of India's 25% broken non-basmati rice rose nearly 1% on month to $367.5 per tn in August, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. The price was up 0.7% on year.

