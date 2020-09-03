Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 5.6 mm rainfall yesterday, 19% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 790.4 mm rainfall, 9% above normal. Crushing of mustard seeds by mills in the country surged 39% on year to 800,000 tn in August, data from the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India showed. Global coffee prices rose for the second consecutive month in August, according to the International Coffee Organization’s composite indicator. The indicator rose 10.7% to 114.78 cents per pound in August, as against 103.66 cents per pound in July, the coffee body said in a release. The government has sold 547,890 tn of rice till August under the open market sale scheme. So far, it has offered 814,040 tn at the weekly auction scheme, a senior government official said. In sync with the government's push to divert sugarcane to ease the glut in the sugar sector and promote biofuels, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd is likely to start production of ethanol in the next 12-18 months. The government has distributed only 265,000 tn foodgrain to migrant workers against the 800,000 tn earmarked under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the food ministry said in a release. As of Monday, states had lifted 638,000 tn foodgrain, it added. The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corp, the clearing arm of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, has decided to apply the minimum margin period of risk for commodities from October, based on their realised volatility, the exchange said in a circular. Commodities transaction tax is not applicable on options in goods contracts, where the underlying is an exempted agricultural commodity, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange said in a circular. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will impose a special margin of 20% on options contracts of chana from Thursday, the exchange said in a release.

