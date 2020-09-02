172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-62-5787321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The Food Corp of India is mulling a reduction in the base price of rice sold at its weekly open market sale scheme to boost private purchases and clear out excess stock from the central pool, senior officials said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Food Corp of India is mulling a reduction in the base price of rice sold at its weekly open market sale scheme to boost private purchases and clear out excess stock from the central pool, senior officials said. Multi Commodity Exchange of India's average daily turnover hit 449.9 bln rupees in August, the highest in seven and a half years, the exchange said in a release. India received 4.6 mm rainfall, 29% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Below-normal rainfall has pushed down the season's rainfall so far to 109% of the long-period average from 110% on Monday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 784.8 mm rainfall, 9% above normal. India's castor oil exports rose 26.4% on year to 65,682 tn in July, according to Solvent Extractors' Association of India data. Exports were 51,962 tn in the yearago period. International Sugar Organization has sharply reduced its estimate for global deficit of the sweetener to 136,000 tn for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep), from an 11-year high of 9.30 mln tn it had forecast in May.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

