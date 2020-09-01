Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government may set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in September at 2.20 mln tn, higher than 2.05 mln tn for August, a senior government official said. • India received 9.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Above-normal rainfall for the past couple of days has pushed the season's rainfall so far to 110% of the long-period average today from 109% on Saturday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 780.3 mm rainfall, 10% above normal. • India's GDP contracted by a record 23.9% in Apr-Jun thanks to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the transmission of coronavirus, according to data released today by the National Statistical Office. • The NCDEX Agridex, an index of agricultural commodities, was up 14.40 points at 1144.70 as contracts of soybean, chana, mustard seed, cottonseed oilcake and soyoil gained. • Rainfall in August was at 127% of the long-period average in India, the India Meteorological Department said. During the month, India received 327.0 mm rainfall, compared with the normal of 258.0 mm, the weather bureau said. • India's eight core industries showed only a marginal improvement in July compared to June, with their output nearly 10% lower than last year, data released by the commerce ministry showed.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.