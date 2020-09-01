172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-61-5782171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:20 AM IST

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The government may set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in September at 2.20 mln tn, higher than 2.05 mln tn for August, a senior government official said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government may set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in September at 2.20 mln tn, higher than 2.05 mln tn for August, a senior government official said. • India received 9.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Above-normal rainfall for the past couple of days has pushed the season's rainfall so far to 110% of the long-period average today from 109% on Saturday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 780.3 mm rainfall, 10% above normal. • India's GDP contracted by a record 23.9% in Apr-Jun thanks to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the transmission of coronavirus, according to data released today by the National Statistical Office. • The NCDEX Agridex, an index of agricultural commodities, was up 14.40 points at 1144.70 as contracts of soybean, chana, mustard seed, cottonseed oilcake and soyoil gained. • Rainfall in August was at 127% of the long-period average in India, the India Meteorological Department said. During the month, India received 327.0 mm rainfall, compared with the normal of 258.0 mm, the weather bureau said. • India's eight core industries showed only a marginal improvement in July compared to June, with their output nearly 10% lower than last year, data released by the commerce ministry showed.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:20 am

#Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

