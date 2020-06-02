App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India received 5.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 104% higher than the normal of 2.6 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 5.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 104% higher than the normal of 2.6 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. • The India Meteorological Department raised its projection of rainfall during the Jun-Sep monsoon season to 102% of the long-period average of 88 cm. In April, it had said that the monsoon will be normal and rainfall during the season would be 100% of the long-period average. • The depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to make landfall between Daman and Raigad in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department said in an update. • The Union Cabinet today approved a hike in the minimum support price for 14 major kharif crops, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. The Union Cabinet approved a hike in minimum support price for 14 major kharif crops.MSP for soybean hiked by Rs.170 to 3880 from 3710 per 100 kg. • The government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to consider sale of edible oil only in packaged form in retail markets, primarily to ensure quality, a government official said. • ITC Ltd took the highest delivery of chana at 4,380 tn on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange under the May contract, data from the exchange showed. • National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has procured 7,000 tn rabi onion from Maharashtra as of yesterday, Sushil Kumar, an official with the agency, said. • The Centre has accepted Gujarat government's plea to extend moratorium on short-term agricultural loans to be repaid by farmers for three more months till Aug 31, as per information on Gujarat information department's website. • The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will restore trade timings from Tuesday for globally-linked farm commodities to 2100 IST from 1700 IST currently.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

