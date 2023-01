Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Barring coriander, other spices were up on NCDEX on Wednesday. Jeera futures pared initial losses and inched up on concerns over production. Turmeric futures inched up on lower supplies in the spot market, while coriander futures were down on tepid demand and rise in acreage in one of the major coriander producing state of Gujarat. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has imposed an additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on jeera contracts from today till Jan 24, it said in a release. The additional margin will be imposed on all running and yet-to-be-launched contracts of jeera to check volatility in prices, the bourse said. Jeera acreage in the main growing state of Gujarat has fallen 8.4% on year to 274,995 ha, according to the state government data released on Monday. Coriander acreage in the main growing state of Gujarat has risen to 221,836 ha, up 77% on year from 125,171 ha in 2021, according to the state government data released on Monday. According to the Spices Board, India exported 572890.71 tons of spices during Apr-Aug 2022, down by 14 per cent, compared to 666540.53 tons exported during the same time period a year ago. Export of jeera stood at 91505.49 tons, down by 26 per cent, while that of coriander is seen at 18557.72 , down by 12 per cent. In the meantime, both turmeric and small cardamom exports rose by 15 respectively and pepper exports increased seven per cent. Small cardamom export stood at 3794.69 tons, while that of turmeric and pepper was 74393.62 and 9587.86 tons respectively. The value of India's spices market is expected to rise to 1 trln rupees by 2025 from 800 bln rupees this year, with the share of the organised sector likely to reach 50% from 38%, according to experts at the National Spice Conference. Currently, the value of the organised segment is pegged at 300 bln rupees. Improved quality, introduction of smaller stock-keeping units and increased shelf life of spices is one of the major reasons for growth of the organised segment, Ramkumar Menon, chairman of World Spice Organisation, said at the conference. Growth prospects in the case of spices are high and branding plays an important role, as it not only makes a memorable impression on consumers, but allows customers and clients to know what to expect from a company. It is a way to distinguish oneself from competitors and clarify what makes one a better choice, according to a panel of experts at the conference. Currently, the branded spices market is growing at a compounded annual rate of 10-15%, against 7-10% in the case of the unorganised segment. India, the world's largest producer, exporter, and consumer of spices, produces 75 of its 109 varieties. Around 85% of the spices produced in India are consumed domestically. The country accounts for more than 48% of global demand.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

05012023 - com