Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has procured over 1,788 tn of the ball and milling varieties of copra from farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as of Monday, up nearly 471% on year, an agency official said. After months of subdued prices, kabuli chana traders are pinning their hopes on the ongoing festival season to further drive bulk demand for the commodity. The Locust Control Organisation did not spot locusts in any of the affected areas on Tuesday, the Centre said in a report. Revenue of cotton yarn spinners is expected to decline 30-35% in 2020-21 (AprMar) due to tepid domestic and export demand because of disruptions caused by COVID-19, research agency CRISIL said in a report. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued an order to make certification mandatory for imports of 24 non-genetically modified food items. The order is effective from January 1, 2021. India received 8.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 21% above the normal weighted average of 7.0 mm, IMD said. Since Jun 1, India has received 725.7 mm rainfall, 8% above the normal weighted average of 674.7 mm. The Soybean Processors Association of India expects an output loss of 12% in Madhya Pradesh in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) owing to large scale pest infestation, the association said in a survey report. Madhya Pradesh is the top grower of soybean in the country.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.