Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The US Department of Agriculture has lowered its estimate for global cotton output for 2022-23 (Aug-Jul) to 115.7 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 116.4 mln bales projected a month ago. The reduction in the estimate is attributed to a decline in production in Pakistan, Australia, and Mali, the department said in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for December. The agency estimates global consumption at 111.7 mln bales, down from 115 mln bales projected in November. The consumption is seen lower due to a decline in use of mills in China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Vietnam, the report said. Global ending stocks of cotton in 2022-23 are pegged at 86.6 mln bales, up 2.3 mln tn from the figure projected last month. For India, the agency has maintained its estimate for production in December at 27.5 mln bales, unchanged from November. The domestic consumption estimate is seen at 23 mln bales, down from 24 mln bales projected last month. Exports have been revised lower for the country to 3.4 mln bales from 3.5 mln bales in November. Cotton ending stocks in India for 2022-23 are now seen at 11.4 mln bales, higher than 10.3 mln bales projected a month ago, the report said. The Cotton Association of India has retained its production estimate for the 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) season at 34.4 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), it said in a press release. Production of cotton in north zone, which includes Punjab, Haryana and Rajastan, is estimated at 4.7 mln bales by the association. The estimate for the central zone, which includes Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, is 19.8 mln bales. The estimate for the south zone is 9.2 mln bales. Other small states account for rest of the output. Total supply of cotton for the 2022-23 season is estimated at 38.8 mln bales. The association estimates imports at 1.2 mln bales, 200,000 bales lower from the previous year. Exports are seen at 3.0 mln bales, lower by 1.3 mln bales from the previous year. Arrivals of cotton as on Oct 31 were estimated at 1.8 mln bales by the association. The association sees closing stock of cotton as on Sep 30, 2023 at 5.8 mln bales. The area under cotton across India in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 12.7 mln ha as of Thursday, up 7.5% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Sowing has been completed in northern states and acreage in Haryana, the top producer in the region, fell 5.4% on year to 650,473 ha. In Punjab, it fell 2.4% to 248,000 ha. Inadequate power supply for irrigationand non-availability of canal water during the initial sowing stage led to a drop in acreage in the northern states, experts said. In Gujarat, acreage rose to 2.5 mln ha as against 2.2 mln ha a year ago. In Maharashtra, the area under the crop increased 7.3% on year to 4.2 mln ha, while in Telangana, it fell 2.2% to 2.01 mln ha. Gujarat is the top producer of cotton in India, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana. Together, Gujarat and Maharashtra account for 50-55% of the country's total production. According to a circular from MCX, the exchange is in process of modifying the Cotton contract specification. Accordingly, with effect from August 29, 2022, no fresh positions will be permitted in Cotton January 2023 expiry contract which has currently nil open interest. Cotton February 2023 expiry and subsequent expiry contracts will temporarily not be launched for trading till such time the revised contract specification is finalized. No changes for other running Cotton contracts with Open Interest.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

19122022 - com