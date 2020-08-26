172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-58-5756731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India should increase duties on import of edible oil to safeguard the interests of domestic growers, according to Thomas Mielke, chief executive officer of Germany-based Oil World, one of the world's leading publishers of edible oil research and price forecasts.


India should increase duties on import of edible oil to safeguard the interests of domestic growers, according to Thomas Mielke, chief executive officer of Germany-based Oil World, one of the world's leading publishers of edible oil research and price forecasts. • Recent floods in Telangana have submerged around 141,640 ha farm land, an official with the state agriculture department told Cogencis. The data was based on a preliminary report and final figure with the extent of losses would be released in due course of time, according to the official. • India received 6.9 mm rainfall yesterday, 9% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. • The union food secretary has written to chief secretaries of all states and union territories to ensure all eligible disabled persons are provided benefits under the National Food Security Act, a release from the food ministry said. • Field officers of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh will prepare and implement a micro plan for replacing seeds in areas affected by red rot disease, said Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, cane and sugar commissioner of the state. • Global coffee demand may slightly rise by 0.6% to 167.2 mln bags (1 bag = 60 kg) during Oct-Sep (2019-2020) and about 2.2% to 170.9 mln bags in 2020-2021, London-based brokerage Marex Spectron said in a report. • The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will impose additional surveillance margin of 5% on turmeric contracts from Thursday till Sep 16, the bourse said in a circular.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

