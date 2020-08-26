Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India should increase duties on import of edible oil to safeguard the interests of domestic growers, according to Thomas Mielke, chief executive officer of Germany-based Oil World, one of the world's leading publishers of edible oil research and price forecasts. • Recent floods in Telangana have submerged around 141,640 ha farm land, an official with the state agriculture department told Cogencis. The data was based on a preliminary report and final figure with the extent of losses would be released in due course of time, according to the official. • India received 6.9 mm rainfall yesterday, 9% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. • The union food secretary has written to chief secretaries of all states and union territories to ensure all eligible disabled persons are provided benefits under the National Food Security Act, a release from the food ministry said. • Field officers of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh will prepare and implement a micro plan for replacing seeds in areas affected by red rot disease, said Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, cane and sugar commissioner of the state. • Global coffee demand may slightly rise by 0.6% to 167.2 mln bags (1 bag = 60 kg) during Oct-Sep (2019-2020) and about 2.2% to 170.9 mln bags in 2020-2021, London-based brokerage Marex Spectron said in a report. • The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will impose additional surveillance margin of 5% on turmeric contracts from Thursday till Sep 16, the bourse said in a circular.

