Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Geojit,At least four states have written to the central government seeking an extension till Sep 30 to procure rice for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep), since procurement has taken a hit on account of heavy rain recently, a senior government official said.


At least four states have written to the central government seeking an extension till Sep 30 to procure rice for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep), since procurement has taken a hit on account of heavy rain recently, a senior government official said. The current deadline for procurement of rabi rice is Sep 15. • India received 10.6 mm rainfall yesterday, 32% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Heavy rainfall over the past few days has also helped improve the long-period average to 108% today as against 107% on Sunday. • Farm GDP is likely to rise by 2.5% on year in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) but this uptick is unlikely to offset the damage caused by other sectors, D.K. Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL, said in a webinar • The government has eliminated swarms of locusts across 566,000 ha as of Sunday in 10 states, primarily to protect standing 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif crops. • All mandis in Rajasthan will remain shut from Tuesday to Friday to protest the Centre's recent Ordinance on inter-state trade of farm produce, the Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh said in a release. • Sugar mills, oil marketing companies and banks have agreed to enter into a tripartite agreement to create an escrow account to make payments for ethanol procurement, the government said in a release. • Farmers have planted sugarcane across 5.2 mln ha in the kharif season so far, 1.1% higher from a year ago, as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed. • India's kharif paddy acreage was at 37.8 mln ha as of Thursday, nearly 12% higher on year, data from the farm ministry showed. • Farmers have sown soybean across nearly 12.0 mln ha in the kharif season, up 6.7% from a year ago, as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

