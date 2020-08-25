Geojit's report on Agri Picks

At least four states have written to the central government seeking an extension till Sep 30 to procure rice for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep), since procurement has taken a hit on account of heavy rain recently, a senior government official said. The current deadline for procurement of rabi rice is Sep 15. • India received 10.6 mm rainfall yesterday, 32% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Heavy rainfall over the past few days has also helped improve the long-period average to 108% today as against 107% on Sunday. • Farm GDP is likely to rise by 2.5% on year in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) but this uptick is unlikely to offset the damage caused by other sectors, D.K. Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL, said in a webinar • The government has eliminated swarms of locusts across 566,000 ha as of Sunday in 10 states, primarily to protect standing 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif crops. • All mandis in Rajasthan will remain shut from Tuesday to Friday to protest the Centre's recent Ordinance on inter-state trade of farm produce, the Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh said in a release. • Sugar mills, oil marketing companies and banks have agreed to enter into a tripartite agreement to create an escrow account to make payments for ethanol procurement, the government said in a release. • Farmers have planted sugarcane across 5.2 mln ha in the kharif season so far, 1.1% higher from a year ago, as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed. • India's kharif paddy acreage was at 37.8 mln ha as of Thursday, nearly 12% higher on year, data from the farm ministry showed. • Farmers have sown soybean across nearly 12.0 mln ha in the kharif season, up 6.7% from a year ago, as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed.

