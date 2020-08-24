Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The near 7% rise in acreage and "perfect harmony between sun and shower" could lead to a record soybean harvest for India in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), says Soybean Processors Association of India President Davish Jain. ICRA says sugarcane fair price hike to impact cos' operating margins. The increase in fair and remunerative price of sugarcane by 3.6% on year is likely to impact the operating margins of sugar mills by 100-150 basis points due to a rise in production costs, ratings agency ICRA Ltd said in a release. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or FSSAI asked states to step up their surveillance and enforcement to check adulteration in edible oils, especially mustard oil. India received 15.4 mm rainfall on August 21, 97% above the normal weighted average of 7.8 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Soybean output in the country is pegged at 12.2 mln tn in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), up 31.2% from last year, according to the first advance estimates released by Soybean Producers Association of India. Farmers have so far sown kharif crops across 106.3 mln ha, up nearly 9% from a year ago, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), farm ministry data showed. Even as India's overall merchandise exports remained lower on year in June, there was a sharp rise in exports to countries that have managed to flatten the COVID-19 caseload curve and restart economic activity, CRISIL said in a report.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.