Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the Centre to bring mustard under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd has paid 5.25 bln rupees, or half its dues to sugar mills with co-generators in the state for 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), a senior industry official said. The dues were cleared after the power distribution company received money from Power Finance Corp Ltd and REC Ltd. The kharif rice procurement in the upcoming season that starts in October is seen at 43.0 mln tn based on the estimates sent by several states, a senior government official said. In 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, the government had bought 41.8 mln tn rice against the initial estimates of 41.6 mln tn. India's oilmeal exports rose 12.5% on year to 262,085 tn in July due to a recovery in demand from major buyers, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The Haryana government will appoint experts to pull cooperative sugar mills in the state out of deficit, the state's co-operation minister Banwari Lal said. The government sanctioned around 12.2 mln Kisan credit cards with an overall credit limit of over 1 trln rupees under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package as of Monday, an official release said today. This is half of the total 2-trln-rupee concessional credit sanctioned under the scheme. India received 14.2 mm rainfall yesterday, 75% above the normal weighted average of 8.1 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Showers were 18% above normal at 196.2 mm in June, but 10% below normal at 257.6 mm in July. Since Jun 1, India has received 663 mm rainfall, 6% above the normal weighted average of 628.3 mm.

