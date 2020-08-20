172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-54-5732011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:42 AM IST

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

The Union Cabinet today approved an increase in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane by 10 rupees to 285 rupees per 100 kg for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said. India today received 9.3 mm rainfall, 15% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The government plans to disburse the sixth instalment of 2,000-rupee financial aid to around 100 mln farmers during Aug-Dec under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an official with the farm ministry said. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 3,930 tn of chana and 3,540 tn of guar seed for staggered delivery against the August contract that will expire on Thursday, according to data on its website. So far, states have distributed only 249,000 tn of food grain to migrant workers, against the 800,000 tn earmarked under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the food ministry said in a release. As of Monday, states had lifted 638,000 tn of food grain, it added. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will levy commodities transaction tax on the trading of iCOMDEX Bullion Index futures, the exchange said in a circular. The Centre has cleared desert locust swarms from over 563,000 ha across 10 states to safeguard standing crops sown in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season as of Tuesday.


First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:42 am

