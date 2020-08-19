172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-picks-report-geojit-53-5726401.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit,The government is mulling a reduction in interest rate on delayed sugarcane payments beyond 14 days to 7% from 15% currently, a senior government official said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government is mulling a reduction in interest rate on delayed sugarcane payments beyond 14 days to 7% from 15% currently, a senior government official said. The matter is currently in the preliminary stage. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has started inviting applications for the position of managing director and chief executive officer as the three-year term of Vijay Kumar Venkataraman will end in January. Farmers in Gujarat have sown kharif crops over 95% of the average area sown in the past three years, as per the weekly data of the state agriculture department. India's overseas shipments of agri-commodities jumped 23.2% on year to 207.3 bln rupees during Mar-Jun, a government release said. The central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus towards the end of March, which was partially lifted in June. India has received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 12% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. With rainfall above normal for the 10th consecutive day, overall rain this monsoon season remained higher than the normal.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.