Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government is mulling a reduction in interest rate on delayed sugarcane payments beyond 14 days to 7% from 15% currently, a senior government official said. The matter is currently in the preliminary stage. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has started inviting applications for the position of managing director and chief executive officer as the three-year term of Vijay Kumar Venkataraman will end in January. Farmers in Gujarat have sown kharif crops over 95% of the average area sown in the past three years, as per the weekly data of the state agriculture department. India's overseas shipments of agri-commodities jumped 23.2% on year to 207.3 bln rupees during Mar-Jun, a government release said. The central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus towards the end of March, which was partially lifted in June. India has received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 12% above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. With rainfall above normal for the 10th consecutive day, overall rain this monsoon season remained higher than the normal.

