Geojit's report on Agri Picks

With higher liquidation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other social welfare schemes, coupled with low procurement in July, the government's food grains stocks in the month fell nearly 7 mln tn. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has procured over 845 tn of the ball and milling varieties of copra from farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as of Thursday, up nearly 170% on year, an agency official said. Average prices at tea auctions reached all-time highs primarily due to production losses during COVID-19-induced lockdowns, and also because of floods in Assam and West Bengal, which led to a supply crunch for good quality tea. The Cotton Association of India has raised its estimates for exports for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) to 5.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 4.7 mln bales projected in the previous month, mainly due to favourable conditions for overseas trade. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 2,420 tn of chana and 2,130 tn of guar seed for staggered delivery against the August contract that will expire on Thursday, according to data on its website. Farmers in India have sown cotton across 12.5 mln ha as of Thursday in the 2020 -21 (Jul-Jun) season, up 3% on year. The area under the crop is almost in line with the normal area for the period, based on the average for the last five years, according to farm ministry data. The acreage under soybean across the country rose 6.8% on year to 11.9 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data from the farm ministry. Kharif moong acreage across the country rose 13% on year to 3.29 mln ha as of Wednesday, latest data from the farm ministry showed. India's kharif paddy acreage was at 35.2 mln ha as of Thursday, over 14% higher on year, data from farm ministry showed. India's tur acreage was up 3.1% on year at 4.4 mln ha so far this season, according to the latest data from the farm ministry.

