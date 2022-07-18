Spices complex was in red on Friday. Profit booking was seen in jeera futures after rising to three month highs, while tepid demand dragged down coriander and turmeric futures. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch options in goods contracts on turmeric, jeera and coriander, it said in a circular issued late Wednesday. The options in goods contract on the three commodities expiring in Aug-Nov will be available for trading from Friday.

The transaction charge will be 30 rupees per 100,000 rupees of premium value. As per the contract specifications, the trading and delivery unit for turmeric and coriander is 5 tn each, while for jeera it is 3 tn. The options contract will be launched a day after the futures contract with the same underlying is launched. Upon the expiry of the contract, the outstanding open position shall result in compulsory delivery. The final settlement price and the expiry date are the same as the corresponding futures contract.

Agri Geojit