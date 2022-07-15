Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch options in goods contracts on turmeric, jeera and coriander, it said in a circular issued late Wednesday. The water level in 143 key reservoirs across the country was 71.108 bcm as of today, 40% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. India received 14.8 mm rainfall yesterday, 67% above the normal weighted average of 8.9 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 321.4 mm rainfall, 13% above the normal level of 284.6 mm for the period. India's overall output of horticultural crops in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) is estimated at 341.6 mln tn, up 2.1% from the previous year, according to the second advance estimates released by the farm ministry. India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record high of $26.18 bln in June on account of high oil imports, data released today by the commerce ministry showed.

15072022 - com