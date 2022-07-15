English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch options in goods contracts on turmeric, jeera and coriander, it said in a circular issued late Wednesday.

    July 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch options in goods contracts on turmeric, jeera and coriander, it said in a circular issued late Wednesday. The water level in 143 key reservoirs across the country was 71.108 bcm as of today, 40% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. India received 14.8 mm rainfall yesterday, 67% above the normal weighted average of 8.9 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 321.4 mm rainfall, 13% above the normal level of 284.6 mm for the period. India's overall output of horticultural crops in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) is estimated at 341.6 mln tn, up 2.1% from the previous year, according to the second advance estimates released by the farm ministry. India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record high of $26.18 bln in June on account of high oil imports, data released today by the commerce ministry showed.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    15072022 - com

    Close

    Related stories

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.