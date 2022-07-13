English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    India's soymeal exports in June fell 61% on year to 30,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said.

    July 13, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India's soymeal exports in June fell 61% on year to 30,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said. India received 15.2 mm rainfall today, 67% above the normal weighted average of 9.1 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 289.9 mm rainfall, 9% above the normal level of 266.9 mm for the period. Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 5.8% on month to 1.54 mln tn in June, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. India's annual inflation rate based on CPI was flat at 7.01% in June, compared with 7.04% in the previous month, as a favourable base effect offset the impact of a sequential rise in the prices of vegetables, data released today by the National Statistical Office showed.


    first published: Jul 13, 2022 09:06 am
