    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The government is planning to issue export release orders for around 1.2 mln tn of sugar for the current season, two senior government officials said.

    July 12, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The government is planning to issue export release orders for around 1.2 mln tn of sugar for the current season, two senior government officials said. India received 13.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% above the normal weighted average of 9.5 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 274.8 mm rainfall, 7% above the normal level of 257.8 mm for the period. Farmers have sown paddy across 7.2 mln ha as of Friday, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, 24% lower on year, according to data from the farm ministry. Farmers in India have sown maize across 3.2 mln ha as of Friday in the 2022-23 kharif season, down 24% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers across India have sown moong across 1.60 mln ha this kharif season as of Friday, up 37% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown soybean across 5.44 mln ha this kharif season as of Friday, down 21.7% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. The area under cotton across the country in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 8.46 mln ha as of Friday, marginally lower than a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.


    For all commodities report, click here


    first published: Jul 12, 2022 09:53 am
