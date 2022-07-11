Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's basmati rice exports fell 6.1% on year to 685,530 tn in Apr-May, but the value of the exports rose 17.7% to 53.61 bln rupees, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. The government has directed leading edible oil associations to ensure that major edible oil companies reduce the maximum retail price of edible oils by 15 rupees per ltr with immediate effect, it said in a release. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India rose to $335.3 per tn in June from $329.3 per tn in May, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said in its monthly report. On an annual basis, the price fell 9.4%. Wheat stocks in the government's central pool more than halved to 28.44 mln tn as of Sunday, from 60.35 mln tn last year, senior government officials told Informist. Foodgrain stocks were down 34.4% to 59.09 mln tn as of Sunday compared with 90.04 mln tn a year ago. Farmers have sown kharif crops over 40.66 mln ha so far in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season, down 9.3% from the previous year due to slow pace of the monsoon, farm ministry data showed.

