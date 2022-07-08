English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Farmers have sown soybean across 7.0 mln ha this kharif season as of Wednesday, according to a survey conducted by the Soybean Processors Association of India.

    July 08, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Farmers have sown soybean across 7.0 mln ha this kharif season as of Wednesday, according to a survey conducted by the Soybean Processors Association of India. According to data from the farm ministry, soybean acreage as of Friday stood at around 3.1 mln ha, up 0.8% on year. The government has extended the deadline to lift and dispatch 800,000 tn of sugar for exports by 15 days to Jul 20, senior government officials said. The Centre has restricted the exports of wheat flour from Jul 12, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification on Wednesday. India received 9.1 mm rainfall today, 10% above the normal weighted average of 8.3 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, rainfall in India has been normal at 222.2 mm. Global coffee prices hit a four-month high of 202.46 cents a pound in June, up 4.5% from the previous month, according to the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator of prices. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander till Jul 28, the bourse said in a release. The imposition of the margin was scheduled to end on Jul 27.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 09:06 am
