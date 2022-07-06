English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Grains will account for 50% of ethanol production by 2025, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said at a conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security.

    July 06, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Grains will account for 50% of ethanol production by 2025, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said at a conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security. States need to focus to increase paddy sowing for 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season to meet international demand, food minister Piyush Goyal said at conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security in India. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will impose an additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on coriander contracts from Thursday till Jul 27, the bourse said in a release. India received 10.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 34% above the normal weighted average of 8.0 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 200.8 mm rainfall, 2% below the normal level of 204.9 mm for the period.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    06072022 - com

    Close

    Related stories

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 09:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.