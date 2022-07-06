Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Grains will account for 50% of ethanol production by 2025, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said at a conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security. States need to focus to increase paddy sowing for 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season to meet international demand, food minister Piyush Goyal said at conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security in India. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will impose an additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on coriander contracts from Thursday till Jul 27, the bourse said in a release. India received 10.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 34% above the normal weighted average of 8.0 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 200.8 mm rainfall, 2% below the normal level of 204.9 mm for the period.

06072022 - com