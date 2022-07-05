Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 9.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 18% above the normal weighted average of 7.9 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 190.2 mm rainfall, 3% below the normal level of 196.9 mm for the period. The area under cotton across the country in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 6.4 mln ha as of Friday, up 3.8% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown paddy across 4.3 mln ha as of Friday, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, 27% lower on year, according to data from the farm ministry. Farmers across India have sown moong across 1.08 mln ha this kharif season as of Friday, up 31.8% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown soybean across 3.05 mln ha this kharif season as of Friday, up 0.8% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in India have sown tur across 1.06 mln ha as of Friday, down 13.8% from a year ago, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, data from the farm ministry showed. The Centre has allowed import of fresh and chilled potatoes from Bhutan without any licence, up to Jun 30, 2023, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

05072022 - com