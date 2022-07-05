English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India received 9.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 18% above the normal weighted average of 7.9 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 190.2 mm rainfall, 3% below the normal level of 196.9 mm for the period.

    Broker Research
    July 05, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India received 9.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 18% above the normal weighted average of 7.9 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 190.2 mm rainfall, 3% below the normal level of 196.9 mm for the period. The area under cotton across the country in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 6.4 mln ha as of Friday, up 3.8% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown paddy across 4.3 mln ha as of Friday, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, 27% lower on year, according to data from the farm ministry. Farmers across India have sown moong across 1.08 mln ha this kharif season as of Friday, up 31.8% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown soybean across 3.05 mln ha this kharif season as of Friday, up 0.8% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in India have sown tur across 1.06 mln ha as of Friday, down 13.8% from a year ago, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, data from the farm ministry showed. The Centre has allowed import of fresh and chilled potatoes from Bhutan without any licence, up to Jun 30, 2023, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    05072022 - com

    Close

    Related stories

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.