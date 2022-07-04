Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country today, six days ahead of its normal date of Jul 8, the India Meteorological Department said. India is expected to receive normal monsoon rainfall in July at 94-106% of the long period average, the India Meteorological Department said. UK-based Cotton Outlook has revised downward its estimate for global cotton production in 2022-23 (Aug-Jul) by 108,000 tn to 26.3 mln tn, the agency said in a report. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.10 mln tn in July, down from 2.20 mln tn set last year, according to a notification. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to stick to their plan of increasing crude oil output by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August at a meeting on Thursday. Farmers have sown crops across 27.87 mln ha, down 5.3% from a year ago, in the 2022- 23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. Tur production is seen rising 5.7% to 4.6 mln tn in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season due to expectations of good monsoon from the second week of July, S.K. Malhotra, project director at Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said.

