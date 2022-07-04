English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country today, six days ahead of its normal date of Jul 8, the India Meteorological Department said.

    July 04, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country today, six days ahead of its normal date of Jul 8, the India Meteorological Department said. India is expected to receive normal monsoon rainfall in July at 94-106% of the long period average, the India Meteorological Department said. UK-based Cotton Outlook has revised downward its estimate for global cotton production in 2022-23 (Aug-Jul) by 108,000 tn to 26.3 mln tn, the agency said in a report. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.10 mln tn in July, down from 2.20 mln tn set last year, according to a notification. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to stick to their plan of increasing crude oil output by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August at a meeting on Thursday. Farmers have sown crops across 27.87 mln ha, down 5.3% from a year ago, in the 2022- 23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. Tur production is seen rising 5.7% to 4.6 mln tn in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season due to expectations of good monsoon from the second week of July, S.K. Malhotra, project director at Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    04072022 - com

    Close

    Related stories

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 09:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.