    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Prices of eggs have skyrocketed to six-month highs in key consuming cities across India due to a spike in cost of rearing broilers, even as demand remains firm.

    July 01, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Prices of eggs have skyrocketed to six-month highs in key consuming cities across India due to a spike in cost of rearing broilers, even as demand remains firm. The procurement of paddy by the government in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season was at 86.2 mln tn as on Tuesday, according to an official release. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved computerisation of primary agricultural credit societies with an outlay of 25.16 bln rupees over a period of five years. The Securities and Exchange Board of India said that it will allow foreign investors to trade in exchange-traded commodity derivatives listed on local exchanges. The government has lowered the base import price of edible oils by $219-$275 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Sugar production by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 3.8% on year to 2.1 mln tn during Jun 1-15, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. The output was 2.2 mln tn a year ago.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 1, 2022 09:21 am
