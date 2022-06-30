Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved computerisation of primary agricultural credit societies with an outlay of 25.16 bln rupees over a period of five years. The Securities and Exchange Board of India today said that it will allow foreign investors to trade in exchange-traded commodity derivatives listed on local exchanges. India received 7.2 mm rainfall yesterday, 9% below the normal weighted average of 7.9 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 141.7 mm rainfall, 10% below the normal level of 157.7 mm for the period. Sugar production by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 3.8% on year to 2.1 mln tn during Jun 1-15, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. The output was 2.2 mln tn a year ago.

