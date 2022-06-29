Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Soybean Processors Association of India has asked the government to gradually lift the exemption on customs duty on edible oils to address the drop in soybean prices in domestic markets. Tea exports from Sri Lanka declined 17.1% on year to 19.72 mln kg in May, according to a data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Vegetable prices in the country continued to move northwards in June as they are wont to during summer months, early data showed. India received 6.4 mm rainfall yesterday, 20% below the normal weighted average of 8.0 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 134.6 mm rainfall, 10% below the normal level of 149.8 mm for the period.

