    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The Soybean Processors Association of India has asked the government to gradually lift the exemption on customs duty on edible oils to address the drop in soybean prices in domestic markets.

    June 29, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Soybean Processors Association of India has asked the government to gradually lift the exemption on customs duty on edible oils to address the drop in soybean prices in domestic markets. Tea exports from Sri Lanka declined 17.1% on year to 19.72 mln kg in May, according to a data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Vegetable prices in the country continued to move northwards in June as they are wont to during summer months, early data showed. India received 6.4 mm rainfall yesterday, 20% below the normal weighted average of 8.0 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, India has received 134.6 mm rainfall, 10% below the normal level of 149.8 mm for the period.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

    first published: Jun 29, 2022 09:06 am
