Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 4.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 46% below the normal weighted average of 7.5 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. India has received 128.3 mm rainfall since Jun 1, 10% below the normal level of 141.8 mm for the period. Kharif acreage in Madhya Pradesh was down 54.7% on year at 256,000 ha as of Friday due to weak monsoon rains so far, two senior state government officials told Informist. The gig workforce is expected to expand and likely to have 23.5 mln workers by 2029- 30 (Apr-Mar), forming about 6.7% of the non-agricultural workforce, NITI Aayog said in a report. The Centre has procured 18.8 mln tn wheat at minimum support price in the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season as of Sunday, according to an official release. Farmers have sown soybean across 278,400 ha this kharif season as of Friday, down 77.7% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. The area under cotton across the country in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 3.2 mln ha as of Friday, down 14.8% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. In the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, farmers in India have sown tur across 235,000 ha as of Friday, down 54.9% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers across India have sown moong across 337,800 ha this kharif season as of Friday, down 34% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More