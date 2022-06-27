Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Farmers have sown crops across 14.05 mln ha, down 23.8% from a year ago, in the 2022 -23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. Though sowing is lagging currently, it is likely to pick up over the coming weeks as rainfall progresses, a senior farm ministry official told Informist. The Food Corp of India aims to build covered storage facilities for 13.4 mln tn of wheat in major producing states by 2024-25 (Apr-Mar) to save the staple grain from storage losses, government officials said. The Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are likely to remain neutral through the summer months, giving a boost to rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.
