    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Farmers have sown crops across 14.05 mln ha, down 23.8% from a year ago, in the 2022 -23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed.

    June 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Farmers have sown crops across 14.05 mln ha, down 23.8% from a year ago, in the 2022 -23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. Though sowing is lagging currently, it is likely to pick up over the coming weeks as rainfall progresses, a senior farm ministry official told Informist. The Food Corp of India aims to build covered storage facilities for 13.4 mln tn of wheat in major producing states by 2024-25 (Apr-Mar) to save the staple grain from storage losses, government officials said. The Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are likely to remain neutral through the summer months, giving a boost to rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 27, 2022 08:50 am
